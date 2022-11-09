In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap.

This week, 3RRR Music Director Simon Winkler contributes with a list of local music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Check out his fine selections below, from some excellent Chapter Music artists to one of Australia’s best rising rappers.

Laura Jean – ‘Teenager Again’

A new Laura Jean album is a major event, and Amateurs is another masterpiece from the revered artist. ‘Teenager Again’ has been on high rotation at Triple R, and at home.

Don Glori – ‘Dlareme’

Don Glori is the alias of local musician and composer Gordon Li. His debut album Welcome is an extraordinary collection inspired by jazz, house, soul, and Brazilian music. ‘Dlareme’ is a joyful track equally suitable for dancefloors and headphone journeys.

Izy, Elle Shimada – ‘Moon’ (Elle Shimada Remix)

A compelling reworking of an Izy original from the 2021 album Irene. It follows Elle Shimada’s own incredible album of this year, blending electronics, live instrumentation, vocals and intricate rhythms.

NO ZU – ‘Liquid Love’

Iconic local group NO ZU release their first new original music in six years. ‘Liquid Love’ is an ecstatic sample of their signature style, taken from the Heat Beat EP on Chapter Music. It follows the tragic passing of beloved band member Daphne Camf in 2021, and features her final recordings with the group.

Scruffs – ‘Wonderful Day’ (ft. Savage The Girl)

One of the many highlights from a recent mixtape/EP release by Sydney drummer and producer Scruffs, aka Moses MacRae. ‘Wonderful Day’, featuring Melbourne’s Savage The Girl, follows his other Scruffs collaborations, including songs with Okenyo, Rainbow Chan, Ngaiire, Jonti and Glo amongst others.

Mulalo – ‘HOUDINI’

Another essential track from Mulalo, recorded with frequent collaborator and good friend, Nerve. Mulalo says ‘HOUDINI’ is about “solidifying my music, self expression, being who you are and being confident. Knowing that if you believe in yourself you are on the right path and that you’re going to be successful in any aspect.”

Way Dynamic – ‘Just Begun’

Way Dynamic is the project of local multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Dylan Young. Dylan’s also well known for his brilliant work with a number of other bands, including Snowy Band and Cool Sounds. As Way Dynamic, Dylan pays homage to some of the great acts of the 70s, including Steely Dan and Carole King. ‘Just Begun’ reflects some of the jazz and bossa pop influences of the project.