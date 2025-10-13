Baltimore heavyweights Turnstile are set to make a thunderous return to Australia this summer, fresh off the release of their acclaimed new album Never Enough.

Known for turning every show into a blur of sweat, euphoria, and circle pits, the hardcore outfit are gearing up to bring that chaos back Down Under.

‘The Never Enough Tour’ will see the band tearing through some of the country’s iconic arenas, including Melbourne’s PICA, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Brisbane’s Riverstage, and Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium, joined by British emo revivalists Basement.

It marks Turnstile’s first Australian shows since their Glow On era, and follows a whirlwind 2025 that’s seen them headline festivals across Europe — including Primavera Sound, Outbreak, and Glastonbury — and pack out venues across the US alongside acts like Amyl and the Sniffers and Mannequin Pussy.

Never Enough arrived in June after months of cryptic teasers, including a Los Angeles billboard that confirmed Meg Mills as a new full-time member and a striking self-directed video for the title track. The band debuted much of the album live at a free Baltimore benefit gig in May, raising money for Health Care for the Homeless, before celebrating the release with an intimate show under the K Bridge in Brooklyn.

They also brought Paramore’s Hayley Williams out as a surprise guest at the 4,500-capacity debut show of their biggest headline US tour to date.

If their recent sets are anything to go by, Australian fans can expect a raucous, euphoric blur of hardcore, punk, and kaleidoscopic rock energy — the kind of show that turns crowds into family.

Turnstile – The Never Enough Tour

Presented by Laneway + Handsome Tours

with special guests Basement

Pre-sale: Thursday, October 16th at 9am local

General sale: Friday, October 17th at 9am local

Thursday, January 1st

PICA, Melbourne

Tuesday, January 6th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, January 9th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday, January 11th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth