Big news, Like A Version fans!

Triple j has announced that, for the first time ever, it’s sharing double the amount of Like A Version performances throughout March.

The radio station will drop a Like A Version performance on Tuesday afternoons as well as its regular Friday morning release.

Fans can catch a performance by an international artist on Tuesday (with Drive’s Abby & Tyrone) followed by an Aussie artist on Friday (with Brekky’s Chet & Luka).

And also for the first time ever, the station will also be revealing the Like A Version artists at the start of the month.

Kicking off this month are US hardcore favourites Turnstile, with debut covers and originals to follow from The Veronicas, Oklou, Baker Boy, Lucy Dacus, MAY-A, Kevin Abstract, and Inkabee.

Recent highlights from triple j’s iconic series include US pop star Sombr taking on Olivia Dean’s Hottest 100-winning hit “Man I Need”, with Sombr hailing her as “a really inspiring and incredible artist.”

Aussie rockers The Belair Lip Bombs covered “Happiness” by The 1975, with lead vocalist Maisie Everett saying that it was “the first single that came out of their latest record and I just listened to it for like two years straight.”

Dominic Fike, meanwhile, kicked off 2026 in the Like A Version studio with a familiar theme song, South Park.

Fike said he liked the “adventure aspect” of South Park, which feels representative of how his life will go.

“It feels optimistic when the episode starts, and it’s funny throughout, which is how I prefer life, and then it ends abruptly and Primus starts,” he said.

Fike closed out his appearance with an original song, playing “Epilogue” off his 2025 mixtape, Rocket.

Find out more about triple j’s Like A Version series here.