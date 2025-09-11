Turnstile has returned to a studio audience in NPR’s intimate Tiny Desk concert series after their previous home-recorded episode.

The Baltimore hardcore band transformed the typically subdued office setting into an energetic showcase for their latest album Never Enough.

The performance opened with “Dreaming”, a deep cut that immediately established a reimagined approach to their robust hardcore sound for the stripped-back format.

Frontman Brendan Yates led the ensemble through five carefully selected tracks, all drawn from their newest release, following suit with the album’s sonic malleability and unconventional approaches to hardcore punk.

The setlist continued with “Sunshower” and “I Care” before progressing to the title track “Never Enough” and concluding with “Birds”. Each song was supported by an expanded lineup featuring Pat McCrory and Meg Mills on guitar, Franz Lyons on bass, Daniel Fang on drums, alongside horn players Tobias Moody on saxophone and Theljon Allen on trumpet, plus Troy Long on piano.

The performance reached its crescendo during “Birds”, when an impromptu mosh pit formed in front of the performance area. Literally leaping at the opportunity, Yates stood on the desk separating the band from the audience and flipped seamlessly into the crowd for an office-bound crowd surf.

“This being somewhat of a hometown show for us, there’s a lot of very important people in the room,” Yates said while addressing the audience. “A lot of personal heroes and a lot of people that we grew up with. People that are family, people that are friends, people that we found music with, people that we made music with, and newer friends as well. All that to say, thank you for always being there. I love you.”

The performance was true to Turnstile’s reputation for unconventional sounds, sounds like the energy Turnstile will bring to Australia on the starring lineup for Beyond the Valley 2025 this summer.