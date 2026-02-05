Turnstile reflected on their big night at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

In a social media post this week, the US hardcore band discussed their historic triumph, which saw them win Best Rock Album (Never Enough) and Best Metal Performance (“Birds)”. Those two gongs made them the first punk band to win in both categories.

“On Sunday our band won 2 Grammys for Best Rock Album & Best Metal Performance. We never thought we’d be in these rooms, but we are very grateful to be here,” the band’s social media post began.

“This band has never been about the individual, but rather about a collective searching for a common thread in a world where those threads are being hidden from us.

“The world likes to tell us who we are and what we’re not, but the truth is we belong to nothing and we belong to everyone.

“We’re existing in a time of heightened state violence. We are watching people be pushed out of their homes here in America, in Palestine, in Sudan, in Iran, everywhere, as if they don’t belong to them. As if we don’t belong to each other. Music is a vehicle for voices that are buried, that are searching, that are alien. Turnstile has always existed as an alien thing.

“Thank you to our family, our friends, our partners, our peers for continuing to shape us and give us a sense of belonging. Thank you to anyone who has ever come to a show and swung in the dark with us. Thank you to our team who fight for us to be in the room. Thank you to Baltimore for giving us a stage. Thank you to everyone who has allowed this band to be a mirror for this community. Thank you,” the post concluded.

The Baltimore heavyweights competed their Australian tour last month, playing hectic shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

It was the band’s first Australian shows since their Glow On era, and followed a whirlwind 2025 that saw them headline festivals across Europe and pack out venues across the US.