Turnstile have been called up to soundtrack the 2026 National Rugby League (NRL) season, which kicks off tonight, by Fox Sports.

In collaboration with Warner Music, Fox Sports was given exclusive access to the Baltimore band’s show at Hordern Pavilion in January, during which it captured the entire performance across eight cameras.

Tracks from Turnstile’s 2025-released album, Never Enough, will also feature on the Fox League channel throughout the season. The first package, premiering tonight on Fox League and Kayo to coincide with the opening match between the Parramatta Eels and the Melbourne Storm, will be soundtracked by the record’s second song, “Sole”.

“At Fox League, we are always looking for ways to elevate the energy of our production and teaming up with Grammy-winning powerhouse Turnstile does exactly that,” Fox Sports’ Head of Creative, Charlie Lambert, told Tone Deaf.

“Securing exclusive access to their sold-out Hordern Pavilion show was a massive collaborative effort, and we were able to capture the raw, electric atmosphere of their live performance to bring straight to our viewers.

“Warner Music have always been so understanding of our vision at Fox Sports, and this collaboration perfectly complements our ongoing creative strategy of using the world’s best music artists to amplify our broadcasts. We hope the variety of music we choose helps lift people up, no matter where you come from.”

Turnstile’s collaboration with Fox Sports comes after the hardcore band recently teamed with ESPN and Fox Sports USA for their college football and NFL playoff promos.

It’s the latest Fox Sports music collaboration following recent partnerships with a stack of big-name Australian and international talent, including Parkway Drive, Polaris, 3%, Teddy Swims, Jack Harlow and Architects.