K-pop group TVXQ member Changmin has announced his first solo release in two years, slated for January 2022.

While more details on the release are awaited, excitement is already climbing – this will be the singer’s first Korean release since April 2020, when he dropped his scintillating solo debut Chocolate. It will also be his first since he surprised fans with news of his wedding to his longtime girlfriend in 2020.

It’s also surprising that while this may be Changmin’s second solo, the singer has been ruling the charts as one-half of TVXQ for almost 20 years now (the duo complete 20 years in 2023). Changmin was also the last one of TVXQ to release a solo album – fellow-member Yunho’s True Colors preceded his solo debut in 2019.

In an 2020 interview with iHeartRadio, the singer explained why it took him so long to venture out solo: “As Yunho hyung and I placed emphasis on group promotions and were busy with the same, time naturally went by. And even before then, I felt that I did not meet my standards to release an album on my own.”

“I wanted to be cooler, to be better,” he explained, “So I would say to myself, ‘Now is not the time,’ and push it back.”

Amusingly, he also joked about finally releasing an album before age got to him: “I debuted at such an early age, my bones ache more than others. So I thought I should release an album while I am still able to put on a cool performance.”

Check out ‘Chocolate’ by Changmin: