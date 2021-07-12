Twelve Foot Ninja unveil multi-media project and novel, Project Vengeance

Twelve Foot Ninja made their welcome return last month with ‘Long Way Home’, their first new music since their ARIA-nominated 2016 record Outlier.

‘Long Way Home’ arrived with a 2D platformer videogame, —fans who completed the game were able to unlock the band’s music video for the track.

Today, the band unveil the music video for their latest single ‘Start the Fire’, set to feature on their forthcoming record Vengeance, set to be released on October 15th.

“Start The Fire drew lyrical inspiration from Todd Phillips and Scott Silver’s portrayal of the Joker,” Stevic Mackay explained of the track. “When you start treating people according to broad prejudice, they’re left with little reason not to become what they’re supposedly guilty of already being. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.” Check out the video below.

Watch ‘Start the Fire’ by Twelve Foot Ninja

In addition to the music video, and true to the ambitious nature of this album rollout, Twelve Foot Ninja have announced a new, expansive multi-media project, dubbed Project Vengeance.

As part of Project Vengeance, Twelve Foot Ninja will release their first debut into the literary word with the high fantasy novel, The Wyvern and the Wolf, written by author Nicholas Snelling.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Set in a grim and savage world, THE WYVERN AND THE WOLF tells the tale of an orphaned samurai boy called Kiyoshi who is adopted by the ruthless leader of a clan of ninja,” a press release explains. “Much more than a mere origin’s story, however, the novel is a tour de force in fantasy fiction and world-building, and represents a unique partnership with Snelling.”

That’s not all, the band are also set to release a graphic novel, Vengeance, written by Stevic Mackay with illustrations by George Evangelista. The graphic will see the band’s namesake, the Twelve Foot Ninja, journey through alternate dimensions in a battle against an evil alien entity.

“This is an exorcism of content that’s spent a decade in gestation. ‘Catharsis’ is close to what it feels like to finally share Kiyoshi’s story; and I guess respond to all questions pertaining to our name; All this time, so many have thought ‘Twelve Foot Ninja’ was tongue-in-cheek, when in actuality, the story’s genesis occurred a year before the formation of the band,” Stevic Mackay explains in a statement.

“I really hope our fans enjoy the vastness of what we’ve created, and we’re able to continue to surprise people with new methods of storytelling.”

Twelve Foot Ninja’s third album Vengeance is scheduled for release on October 15, 2021, through Volkanik. You can find all information about Project Vengeance at twelvefootninja.com