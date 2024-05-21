Are you a Twenty One Pilots fan? Are you also in Australia this weekend? If yes, you could get to hear the Grammy-winning duo’s new album at an exclusive event.

Twenty One Pilots have partnered with independent record stores at various venues around the world to host global listening parties for their forthcoming album, Clancy, which is set for release this Friday, May 24th.

The duo’s Australian listening parties will take place on Thursday, May 23rd at Co-Co Bananas in Melbourne, Utopia Records in Sydney, and Rocking Horse Records in Brisbane. All three listening parties have a 5pm start time.

Fans in attendance at the global listening parties will get to hear Clancy in its entirety, and they’ll also receive a limited edition Twenty One Pilots tote bag (while stocks last). Find out more about the listening parties here.

Also announced today, Twenty One Pilots are hosting pop-up stores in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane this weekend, where fans will get to celebrate Clancy. Fans will get to shop brand-new and exclusive merchandise, music, and more at the special events. You can check out the full list of pop-up stores below (more information here).

Twenty One Pilots are hitting the road for a whopping 59-date world tour in support of their new album.

After wrapping up the North American leg in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Twenty One Pilots will begin the international leg of their tour. They’ll start with a stop in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 17th before hitting up Australia for shows the rest of the month (see full dates below).

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Twenty One Pilots Australian Listening Parties

Thursday, May 23rd (5pm start)

Co-Co Bananas

32 Chambers Street, Footscray, Melbourne, VIC

Utopia Records

Lower Ground Floor/511 Kent Street, Bathurst St, Sydney, NSW

Rocking Horse Records

Queen Street Mall, 245 Albert St, Brisbane City, QLD

Twenty One Pilots Australian Pop-Up Stores

Friday, May 24th (12pm-6pm local time)

60 Union Street, Pyrmont, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 25th 10am-5pm local time)

Oshi Gallery, 386 Smith St, Collingwood, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, May 26th (10am-2pm local time)

Fortitude Music Hall, 320 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

Twenty One Pilots 2024 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via twentyonepilots.com/tour

Sunday, November 17th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, November 19th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 21st

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 24th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW