Twenty One Pilots are back, and they’re coming to a city near you.

The popular duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun announced a massive world tour today. They’re hitting the road for a whopping 59 dates, the ‘Clancy World Tour’, in support of their upcoming album, Clancy.

The tour kicks off on August 15 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, before making its way around North America. They’ve got stops in Seattle, Phoenix, and New York City, with Los Angeles, Chicago and their hometown Columbus, Ohio, getting two shows each.

After wrapping up the North American leg with an October 12 show at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Twenty One Pilots are jetting off for the international leg of the tour. They’ll start with a stop in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 17 before hitting up Australia for shows the rest of the month.

The tour picks up again in April of next year in Germany, then hits Italy, Spain, France and more before wrapping up the lengthy tour with two shows at London’s 02 Arena on May 13 and 14. You can view their full Australian and New Zealand tour dates below.

Tickets for their Australian and New Zealand shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, while the pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 3.

Alongside their tour announcement, Twenty One Pilots have also dropped a brand new song “Next Semester” and its music video from the upcoming release.

“Next Semester” is the second single from Clancy. The band shared on social media: “The ‘Next Semester’ music video is here. Cannot wait to sing this one with you,” along with a clip from the visual.

The music video, directed by Andrew Donoho, kicks off with the band rocking out in a tiny, packed club, and is interspersed with scenes of Joseph in the middle of a dark street as a vehicle races toward him.

Twenty One Pilots initially announced the upcoming album Clancy on February 29, and celebrated the news by dropping the first single “Overcompensate”. The track peaked and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #64.

With a new album, a new single, and a massive tour on the horizon, there’s no doubt that 2024 is going to be a big year for Twenty One Pilots.

Twenty One Pilots 2024 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via twentyonepilots.com/tour

Sunday, November 17th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, November 19th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 21st

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 24th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW