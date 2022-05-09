Getting a band called Twenty One Pilots to soundtrack an action film about pilots is a bit on the nose but that almost became a reality in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

As Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph revealed on KROQ 106.7 (listen below), he and Josh Dun were very much in consideration to be part of the film’s soundtrack before it all fell apart thanks to a certain big name actor.

“I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone,” Joseph said.

When later asked about how far in the process the pair got, Joseph added, “I saw some scenes. They brought me in and showed me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing. It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff that I kind of got word that it was going to be a wholesale swap.”

Joseph didn’t sound bitter about the experience, though, joking during the interview that their band name was simple a “slow play” plan to eventually being let go by Top Gun: Maverick.

Things worked out for Cruise and the film’s soundtrack anyway. Lady Gaga just released the soundtrack single ‘Hold My Hand’, while the pop star also worked on the score alongside Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe, and Harold Faltermeyer. No matter what you think of Gaga’s song, it’s got a long way to go to top the cheesy anthem ‘Danger Zone’ from the original Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick is set for release on May 27th 2022.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer or the Film & TV Observer.