I struggle to think of more glorious means to celebrate the return of life and live music than enjoying a summer concert overlooking Sydney Harbour at dusk. Twilight at Taronga is set to return in January for a series of live performances on the lawns of the Taronga Zoo amphitheatre.

The COVID-safe concert series will see performances from some of the finest acts this country has to offer; including the ikes of Josh Pyke, Winston Surfshirt, Vika & Linda, Washington & Odette, The Church, San Cisco, Daryl Braithwaite, Bjorn Again, and James Morrison Big Band.

All proceeds made from Twilight at Taronga will contribute to the zoo’s ongoing conservation campaign, including the Litter Free Oceans Campaign which aims to reduce single-use plastics.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at midday AEDT on Thursday, November 4th. Pre-sale tickets are available for Mastercard customers from Monday, November 1st, and Twilight at Taronga members from Tuesday, November 2nd.

You can find all the relevant information below.

Twilight at Taronga

January – February 2022

Tickets on sale Thursday 4 November, Midday AEDT from twilightattaronga.org.au

Mastercard member pre-sale opens at 12pm AEDT on Monday 1 November

Twilight at Taronga member pre-sale open at 12pm AEDT on Tuesday 2 November

January 28

Josh Pyke

January 29

Winston Surfshirt

February 3

Vika & Linda

February 4

James Morrison Big Band

February 5

Bjorn Again

February 10

Washington & Odette

February 11

The Church

February 18

San Cisco

February 19

Daryl Braithwaite