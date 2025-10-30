Twilight at Taronga is back for another season of live music with a view.

From indie-folk dreamers to psych-pop revivalists, 2026’s lineup is the ultimate Aussie all-star hang.

The summer concert series brings together world-class live music, breathtaking Sydney Harbour views, and the power to protect Australia’s iconic native wildlife. The natural amphitheatre bears witness to music, laughter and the clink of picnic toasts while beloved icons as well as fresh new voices take to the stage across five back-to-back weekends.

Kicking off on Friday, February 6th, The Paper Kites will set the tone with their delicate alt-rock sound. Taronga Zoo will provide the perfect backdrop for a setlist full of lush harmonies and slow-burners.

The next night, Cloud Control will return to the stage for a nostalgic psych-rock trip, joined by R&B infused rock mavens The Preatures in what might be one of the best double-headers of the summer. Plus, little ones can catch Emma Memma earlier in the day for a special ‘Lil’ Twilight’ show.

The following weekend, Sons of the East will bring their folk-blues swagger to the stage on Friday, February 13th, with their feel-good energy and singalong choruses sure to charm the crowd. Then for a special Valentine’s Day treat, the series will feature a night of classic hits live, with five incredible acts: Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex and V.Spy V.Spy.

Xavier Rudd will take over on Saturday, February 21st for a set that promises to be as spiritual as it is soulful, with songs including “Follow the Sun” and “Spirit Bird”, and his latest single “Where to Now” sure to get the crowd swaying.

By late February, the festival will hit full stride with an alt-trifecta across one weekend: The Rubens will return on Friday, February 26th with their arena-ready hooks, before Vera Blue’s haunting electronica will fill the evening air on February 27th, and Dope Lemon’s sun-drenched grooves promise the perfect comedown on February 28th. It’s a weekend that is sure to captures the full spectrum and beauty of Australian music.

Early March will provide a taste of New Zealand with Marlon Williams set to play, bringing his beautifully simple, graceful, and compassionate sound to the stage. The following night, Sydney hip-hop duo Bliss n Eso will bring 25 years of party-rocking energy.

Wrapping up the series on Saturday, March 7th, annual favourites Björn Again will take a trip down memory lane with their ABBA-endorsed tribute show.

Twilight at Taronga isn’t just about great music. Every ticket sold supports the zoo’s wildlife conservation programs and the creation of Australia’s first specialist wildlife veterinary teaching hospital.

So whether you’re chasing that sunset high or just vibing under the stars, you can feel good knowing your ticket helps protect the real stars of Taronga, ensuring Australia’s wildlife thrives for generations to come.

Tickets are on sale now. Find out more here.