The stars are coming to the Twilight at Taronga 2024 Summer Concert Series next year.

Sydney’s sensational summer series will host five back-to-back weekends of live music from Friday, February 2nd to Saturday, March 2nd.

As there’s so much live music, there’s something to suit every taste.

Wonderful singer-songwriter Meg Mac will open Twilight at Taronga on the first Friday night, fresh from supporting pop superstar Sam Smith on their Australian tour this year.

Songwriter and storyteller John Butler, Brisbane alt-pop heroes Ball Park Music, the eternally funky Cat Empire, and folk favourites The Waifs are some of the other acclaimed Australian artists set to perform.

Other highlights of the 2024 program include constant crowd favourites Bjorn Again, who will play some of ABBA’s biggest hits, a Comedy Gala featuring Celia Pacquola, Ivan Aristeguieta, and other notable comedy names, and a Drag Gala headlined by the one and only Karen From Finance.

A wide variety of genres will also be heard throughout the series. On Friday, February 9th, the Australian Rock Collective, an Aussie supergroup featuring members of Spiderbait, Powderfinger, Jet, and You Am I, will bring massive alternative rock sounds to Taronga.

A different vibe will entirely will come on Saturday, February 24th, when James Morrison’s ‘From Swing to Soul’ will take fans on a journey that begins with the classic swinging jazz of the James Morrison Quartet and ends with the groove of his new Soul Band.

The series will come to a close with a performance from The Whitlams on Saturday, March 2nd, with The Living End’s Scott Owen accompanying the band on bass.

And kids don’t miss out in 2024: Lil’ Twilight 10am shows return for the young ones with the delightful Emma Emma set to share her love of dance and movement, while Zindzi & the Zillionaires will put on a family-friendly R&B party on the final day.

Tickets to Twilight at Taronga 2024 Summer Concert Series are available now via the official website. You can also check out the full lineup and dates below!

Twilight at Taronga 2024 Summer Concert Series

Tickets available via twilightattaronga.org.au

Friday, February 2nd – Meg Mac (6pm)

Saturday, February 3rd – Emma Memma (10am)

Saturday, February 3rd – Bjorn Again (6pm)

Friday, February 9th – Australian Rock Collective (Spiderbait, Powderfinger, Jet, You Am I members) (6pm)

Saturday, February 10th – Comedy Gala (Celia Pacquola, Ivan Aristeguieta, MC Daniel Connell & more) (6pm)

Sunday, February 11th – John Butler (6pm)

Friday, February 16th – Ball Park Music (6pm)

Saturday, February 17th – The Waifs (6pm)

Thursday, February 22nd – Drag Gala (Karen From Finance, Art Simone, Spankie Jackzon, Jojo Zaho, Maxi Shield & more) (6pm)

Saturday, February 24th – James Morrison’s ‘From Swing to Soul’ (6pm)

Friday, March 1st – The Cat Empire (6pm)

Saturday, March 2nd – Zindzi & the Zillionaires (10am)

Saturday, March 2nd – The Whitlams (With The Living End’s Scott Owen (6pm)