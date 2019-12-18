US indie-rockers Twin Peaks have launched an appeal to recover their gear after a theft in their hometown of Chicago recently.

Ask any musician and they’ll tell you that one of the things they fear the most is having their gear stolen. After all, it’s the lifeblood of their profession – their tools of the trade, if you will.

Sadly though, we’ve seen countless bands have their gear stolen, including the likes of Gang Of Youths, Kingswood, and most famously, Sonic Youth back in 1999.

Now though, Chicago’s Twin Peaks have become the latest group to add their names to this unfortunate list, with the group launching an appeal to recover their lost items.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, the group broke the news to their fans, urging anyone to check out pawn shops and other online marketplaces for their instruments.

“We had a handful of stuff stolen from us last night,” the group explained. “It’s probably going to end up in pawn shops around the city or for sale online.

“We’ll spend the next year canvassing them in hopes of getting it all back. But we’re asking for your help. If you see any of the following items in pawn shops or on Craigslist, please let us know.”

Check out the band’s post:

Sharing a list and photos of what was stolen, the 12 items add up to almost $5,000, with the group noting that they’re worth more in terms of sentimental value.

“Anyone who finds any of these items gets free Twin Peaks shows for life and some other rewards,” the band added at the end of their post.

Speaking to local news station WGNTV, Twin Peaks explained that they had left their gear in a van parked outside the house of drummer Connor Brodner.

“We had just driven through a storm for eight hours,” he explained. “We normally lock it up in our studio, but we had to be up early in the morning.”

Noting that the thieves embarked on a rather “sophisticated” method to nab the gear, Brodner said that the trailer’s lock had been left relatively untouched, instead thieves cut the bolts on the lock and punched them out in order to gain access.

“Cadien’s acoustic guitar that was stolen is his songwriting guitar,” Brodner added. “Colin’s Telecaster was all over Wild Onion and Lost [Sic] In Heaven.”

Twin Peaks were last in the country supporting Skegss in 2018, and recently released their latest album, Lookout Low, back in September.

Check out ‘Dance Through It’ by Twin Peaks: