Julee Cruise – who was well known for her performances in the Twin Peaks franchise as well as for being David Lynch’s muse – has died aged 65.

David Lynch worked with Cruise to create the single ‘Falling’ which became the theme song on Twin Peaks. The popular song was a release off her 1989 album Floating Into The Night. The also musician made recently reissued The Voice of Love (1993) with David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti.

Cruise’s death was confirmed in a social media statement released by her husband Edward Grinnan that said Cruise left the world “on her own terms”.

“For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms,” the statement began. “No regrets. She is at peace.”

“Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them.

“When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.”

Cruise shared her battle with auto-immune disease Lupus in 2017 and has previously revealed to Pitchfork that she “had the bones of an 85-year-old woman at 33”.

In the same interview, the musician said the takes “mega amounts of anti-inflammatories.” She added, “It’s going to give me liver cancer before I ever die of kidney failure from lupus. I’m fucked either way, but I still look great!”

Listen to ‘Falling’ by Julee Cruise: