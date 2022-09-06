A recent Twitter prompt asked people, “what is the greatest lie a rapper ever told on a song?” and Rick Ross got absolutely bodied.

What’s the greatest lie a rapper ever told on a song? — Colb (@___Colb___) September 4, 2022

The main Rick Ross lyric was in regards to the possibility of a certain sex position given the rapper’s stature.

“she got her legs wrapped around my waist.”

Some were quick to defend Rick Ross and said they think the critique might be a bit unfair.

“I think I would side with Rick Ross here”

I think I would side with Rick Ross here 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/UwybfLxwM5 — Khojo_Hazard🔰🔰 (@Khojo_Hazard25) September 5, 2022

“Y’all stop playing with him!”

Y’all stop playing with him! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ambmRPckHC — Ponytail B 👱🏾‍♀️ (@ItsBirdBaby) September 5, 2022

“Bro ain’t got no waist, stop playing. If he said “belly” that would be more believable than waist. We all know he sitting on his stomach”

Bro ain't got no waist, stop playing. If he said "belly" that would be more believable than waist. We all know he sitting on his stomach 😂😂😂 — D Gus Must B CrayZie (@aengdgus) September 5, 2022

“Is this even an argument?”

“Put Molly all in her champagne, she

ain’t even know it

I took her home and I enjoyed that,

she ain’t even know it”

Is this even an argument? pic.twitter.com/ksH09MmdhT — Kellan (@unreckable) September 5, 2022

““Hello Brooklyn, if we had a daughter, guess what imma call her, Brooklyn Carter””

“Hello Brooklyn, if we had a daughter, guess what imma call her, Brooklyn Carter” https://t.co/hZDCtctlDt pic.twitter.com/ha54OtJ7Mb — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@silentnoyse) September 5, 2022

“i didn’t even believe him then”

“I’m not gay, I just wanna boogie to some Marvin”

““Hello Brooklyn, if we had a daughter, guess what I’ma call her? Brooklyn Carter””

“Hello Brooklyn, if we had a daughter, guess what I'ma call her? Brooklyn Carter” https://t.co/HQcBD3MSJZ — 🆂🅾🆄🆃🅷🆂🅸🅳🅴 (@Millz_Whetstone) September 6, 2022

““My bathtub lift up, my walls do a 360”. Salute to kiss though cause he the goat & it sounded superb”

“My bathtub lift up, my walls do a 360”. Salute to kiss though cause he the goat & it sounded superb https://t.co/HSrGxNAtzt — Jay In 88 (@Jayin1988) September 6, 2022

“We use the scales they weigh the Wales with …. Another impossible lie that was just so good I believed it”

We use the scales they weigh the Wales with …. Another impossible lie that was just so good I believed it — Noel El Magnifico (@NoelElMagnifico) September 6, 2022

““No such thing as a life that’s better than yours” – J.Cole, 2014.”

“No such thing as a life that’s better than yours” – J.Cole, 2014. https://t.co/8pXf8WdePZ — Mr We$t (@musaxv) September 5, 2022

“Na the back up singers dey vex me pass, “no such thing, no such thing””

Na the back up singers dey vex me pass, “no such thing, no such thing” — Yigii (@yaraaduaaa) September 5, 2022

“”think being broke is better” comes close”

"think being broke is better" comes close — Olufemi (@Clar_olufemii) September 5, 2022

“nipsey said “under no condition would you ever catch me slippin””