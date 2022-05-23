Twitter is trending on how Tik Tok, Byte Dance, and record labels are changing the music industry with big artists chiming in.

Big names such as TDE Punch, Halsey, and Florence are beginning to speak out on the impact has had on the music industry. Some of their concerns are the growing pressure from record labels to change their songs to fit the Tik Tok style and how artists feel forced to market their work to the social media platform.

“what tiktok has done to the music industry is upsetting like…”

pic.twitter.com/7QiIswrjkF — luke, I am your anxiety (@ldub20011) May 23, 2022

“They got Florence….now come on her youngest fans are 30…get her on Facebook”

Punch started a thread to discuss the issue.

“I just read a thread about artist being forced to market their music through certain platforms. It bothered me. How do you deal with this as artist?”

“And I’m not saying that trying to market where the most ppl are is wrong, just curious of how many artist feel conflicted doing this.”

“Would record companies etc… even work with an artist without being on these platforms?? Like would they just decide, “this artist is incredible I want to work with him/her”?”

“I talk to our label partners about this topic every day, and they tell me how they can’t get their artists to do anything lol. Artists have control, not the label. If an artist is feeling “forced,” it’s likely they don’t have the healthiest relationship with their label.”

Punch responds, saying the definition of forced in the way @BrianZisook is using it is somewhat distorted.

“Not forced as in “do this or else!” More so saying “you should do this, everyone is doing it. It’s where the business is” a thousand times.”

“I feel like specifically the tik toks about “my label is forcing me to make tik toks for this song be be successful” are fake. Or maybe one was real & they saw it worked & now labels are intentionally hopping on the sympathy marketing”

“It’s a marketing tool but it’s essence is true. It comes from artist not wanting to do it.”

“While the pressure TikTok’s dominance as a promotional platform has put on artists and music formats is certainly pervasive, I have to wonder is this adjustment period different/worse than the adoption of radio in 50s?”

“Songs aren’t naturally 3 minutes and change with 3 big hooks and a catchy bridge…. The radio format demanded and rewarded that song structure…”