Roddy Ricch recently perform ‘The Box’ in London, his largely white audience sang along to EVERY word and Twitter was quick to call it out.

Roddy Ricch is currently on tour and was most recently in London. While performing in London for Wireless Festival 2022, the artist had the crowd join in while singing the song ‘The Box’. The crowd, which appeared to be mostly white, sang a good portion of the song word for word, including two cases in which the crowd could clearly be heard saying the n-word.

Twitter was not a fan of this and took to quote tweeting a clip of the incident , voicing displeasure with the matter. Ricch has yet to address this specific instance of white fans saying the n-word at a show, a topic that Kendrick Lamar recently touched on in his song ‘Auntie Diaries’ from his most recent album Mr.Morale and the Big Steppers.

“many a n***a was sung, nary a n***a was seen”

many a nigga was sung, nary a nigga was seen https://t.co/BAIB35pJm4 — Scully (@isthatscully) July 10, 2022

“Roddy Ricch had the crowd in London singing “The Box” word for word #WirelessFestival2022“

Roddy Ricch had the crowd in London singing “The Box” word for word #WirelessFestival2022 📦🔥pic.twitter.com/Ghxran0Bog Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 9, 2022

Many people on Twitter expressed a similar sentiment to the one below— sharing a sense of shock and disbelief at the crowd’s behaviour.

“Now wait a gosh darn second…”

Now wait a gosh darn second… https://t.co/raffytV2Xg pic.twitter.com/dbJPaKxTt2 — Your Favorite Uncle (@YoungLionBrand) July 11, 2022

“Word to @lisadecibel frfr because wtf.”

“World Record for largest amount of nword passes handed out in a day”

World Record for largest amount of nword passes handed out in a day https://t.co/pekCmxRnWO — Killa Mori (@DismalWether) July 11, 2022

Aside from the tour, Roddy Ricch was recently hit with gun charges while he was passing through a checkpoint in Citi Field on his way to perform at the Governor’s Ball. The police who made the stop found a Canik 9 mm handgun with nine bullets loaded into its high-capacity magazine under the passenger seat, officials said.