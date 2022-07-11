Roddy Ricch recently perform ‘The Box’ in London, his largely white audience sang along to EVERY word and Twitter was quick to call it out.
Roddy Ricch is currently on tour and was most recently in London. While performing in London for Wireless Festival 2022, the artist had the crowd join in while singing the song ‘The Box’. The crowd, which appeared to be mostly white, sang a good portion of the song word for word, including two cases in which the crowd could clearly be heard saying the n-word.
“many a n***a was sung, nary a n***a was seen”
many a nigga was sung, nary a nigga was seen https://t.co/BAIB35pJm4
“Roddy Ricch had the crowd in London singing “The Box” word for word #WirelessFestival2022“
Roddy Ricch had the crowd in London singing “The Box” word for word #WirelessFestival2022 📦🔥pic.twitter.com/Ghxran0Bog
Many people on Twitter expressed a similar sentiment to the one below— sharing a sense of shock and disbelief at the crowd’s behaviour.
“Now wait a gosh darn second…”
Now wait a gosh darn second… https://t.co/raffytV2Xg pic.twitter.com/dbJPaKxTt2
“Word to @lisadecibel frfr because wtf.”
Word to @lisadecibel frfr because wtf. https://t.co/70k7pN7Alw pic.twitter.com/gkepaZkS0A
“World Record for largest amount of nword passes handed out in a day”
World Record for largest amount of nword passes handed out in a day https://t.co/pekCmxRnWO
Aside from the tour, Roddy Ricch was recently hit with gun charges while he was passing through a checkpoint in Citi Field on his way to perform at the Governor’s Ball. The police who made the stop found a Canik 9 mm handgun with nine bullets loaded into its high-capacity magazine under the passenger seat, officials said.
Ricch, of Los Angeles, Carlos Collins, 57, of New Jersey, and Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Ricch and Collins’ cases were never docketed and a clerk at the courthouse said their charges were dismissed. Figueroa was riding in the front seat of the Cadillac when the group was stopped. “I am not ready to get out yet,” is what he told a security guard who asked him to exit the vehicle. He then allegedly hid the firearm beneath the floor mat.
“Roddy Ricch is FUCKED! why not just have security???? Smh”
Roddy Ricch is FUCKED! why not just have security???? Smh
“ya moms shoulda swallowed u”
ya moms shoulda swallowed u https://t.co/b1kcGHBUrS
“Bruh they said they found “9 rounds of ammunition and a high capacity magazine” and he’s hit with 4 counts of gun charges???? Sounds kinda fishy and they won’t even say what type of hun he had. Probably was just a standard 9 mil smh”
Bruh they said they found “9 rounds of ammunition and a high capacity magazine” and he’s hit with 4 counts of gun charges???? Sounds kinda fishy and they won’t even say what type of hun he had. Probably was just a standard 9 mil smh
