Twitter found a post from three years ago of Meek Mill in army fatigues with a very interesting caption and now they’re roasting him.

In a post from 2018, Meek Mill is seen wearing army fatigues with the caption, “We don’t negotiate with terrorist!” Now, people are going back to interact with the Tweet after four years since it was posted.

Most of the reactions are jesting that Meek Mill should be the first person drafted in the event of a potential war with Russia. With the events in Eastern Europe and Ukraine occurring right now, many people are scared at the prospect of World War III and are likely channeling their fears in the form of jest at Meek Mill’s old Tweet.

Here are what Twitter users are saying on the matter.

@onikaslegend tagged the Kremlin and Russia’s Twitter account, letting them know that Meek is ready for war.

@KremlinRussia_E @Russia https://t.co/uHLGqZwqkd — 𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻 || FREAKY DEAKY (@onikaslegend) February 24, 2022

This Twitter user is telling Meek it’s time to get the fatigues back out and his time to shine is now.

Aisha thinks Meek is ready to sign up for the military and could be one of our top soldiers.

@MintChip04 points out that if Meek Mill wants to stand by his words this is his chance to prove himself and that there’s no better time than now.

This is literally ya chance to prove yourself https://t.co/dVQab8sz39 — Roccos not alive ⚜️ (@MintChip04) February 24, 2022

Twitter user @desertclarksdon is cheering Meek on to whatever victory they imagine awaits him.

GO GET EM MEEK!! https://t.co/h16dEth4is — YOUR HINUS 🦅🏁 (@desertclarksdon) February 24, 2022

This person isn’t even joking, they legitimately think Meek should be the first one to go in the event of a draft.

All jokes aside this n*gga right here, need to be the first one to go https://t.co/b5bBZf7Iqx — RR 💙 (@rventurra) February 24, 2022

@youngboyheavy says, “Meek mill ready to fight for us [praying hands emoji] [praying hands emoji].” They appear to be grateful that Meek Mill looks so ready to fight.

Meek mill ready to fight for us 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/W1jwGLwab6 — HEAVY💜💛 (@YoungBoyHeavy) February 24, 2022

This person also wanted to express their attitude to Meek, letting him know how much safer they feel with Meek fighting in their stead.

I feel so much safer now. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/IKq7n79Uw6 — Koree (@KoreeB_Flyin) February 24, 2022

The Philly rapper has yet to comment or respond to this situation and seems to be either ignoring it or unaware.