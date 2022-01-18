In a new interview with Marie Claire Korea, TXT’s Soobin reflected on the group’s success and their stellar year.

In a new interview with Marie Claire Korea, TXT’s Soobin opened up about the band’s success in 2021, which saw them expand their musical horizons.

Soobin reflected on the critical acclaim that the group’s album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE opened to – not only was the title track ‘0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)’ one of the best K-pop songs of 2021, but the album also made its way to most best-of-year lists. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE was also the best-selling album by a male group or artist in the United States in 2021; TXT were also the only K-pop act last year to debut three albums on the Billboard 200 chart. So, as years go, it was a massive achievement for the quintet.

“At first, it didn’t feel real, and I couldn’t believe it,” he said, before adding that staying away from their fans made it difficult to feel like they had grown.

“Since we hadn’t been able to tour, there was no way to feel like we were growing. But through these results, I felt proud and happy – I was convinced that we were on the right path.”

In an interview with MTV Australia last year, Soobin remarked on how the Chaos Chapter series allowed the group to grow musically.

“I think The Chaos Chapter series was one that truly allowed us to evolve and showcase something new, yet simultaneously enabled us to deliver our most genuine and unique colour as TOMORROW X TOGETHER. I’m very proud of all our members and am extremely pleased that our fans love our music so much. We can’t wait to continue our story with more music.” he said.

