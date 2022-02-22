Great news incoming for TXT fans MOA, as members Yeonjun and Taehyun are all set to team up with Salem Ilese on the track ‘PS5’.

It’s good day to be a MOA, since two members of the K-pop act – Yeonjun and Taehyun – are all set to feature on Salem Ilese’s new track ‘PS5’, also featuring Alan Walker.

Ilese, whose track ‘Mad At Disney’ went viral during the pandemic, officially announced the collaboration yesterday. Earlier in the day, Taehyun also sent rumours about a collaboration flying when he took on Ilese’s ‘open verse’ challenge on Tiktok and supposedly spoiled a part of his feature. Ilese also shared a video of herself reacting to his video.

News of the collaboration was also confirmed when Taehyun posted on the group’s official Twitter account, asking fans to stay tuned for the song.

This isn’t the first time Ilese and TXT have teamed up for a musical collaboration – in 2021, Ilese co-composed the group’s viral track ‘Anti-Romantic’, from their album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

The album, which opened to wide critical acclaim, cemented TXT’s status as one of K-pop’s brightest acts. In addition to the pop-punk-inspired title track ‘0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)’ making it to numerous end-of-year lists, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE was also the best-selling album by a male group or artist in the United States in 2021.

Speaking about their success in a recent interview with Marie Claire Korea, member Soobin said he couldn’t believe it at first, partly because the distance from their fans – due to the pandemic – made it difficult to measure anything.

“Since we hadn’t been able to tour, there was no way to feel like we were growing. But through these results, I felt proud and happy – I was convinced that we were on the right path.” he added.

