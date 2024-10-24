Tyler, The Creator is bringing his CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR down under in 2025, ending his massive world tour with a bang across Australia and New Zealand.

The tour, backing his highly anticipated eighth album CHROMAKOPIA (dropping October 28th), is shaping up to be a must-see event for fans on both sides of the Tasman, with special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas joining the rapper for all shows.

The shows will kick off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Monday, August 18th, before heading to Melbourne for two dates at Rod Laver Arena on August 22nd and 23rd. Sydney follows with two shows at Qudos Bank Arena on August 26th and 27th, then Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on August 30th, and concluding with a final show at Perth’s RAC Arena on September 4th.

This marks Tyler’s first tour down under since his 2022 visit, where he headlined shows in Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne and performed at Splendour in the Grass.

Beyond his music, Tyler has become a pop culture fixture, influencing everything from fashion to film. In 2022, he mentored young creatives from around the world as part of the Converse ‘All Star Series’, making a stop in Sydney to impart his wisdom to budding talent.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his new album CHROMAKOPIA, which he has teased with the release of its first single, “Noid,” and an avant-garde music video featuring The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri. The tour is expected to showcase tracks from the new album alongside hits from his earlier projects, including Flower Boy, Igor, and Call Me If You Get Lost.

Tickets for CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR go on general sale on Friday, November 1st at 10am local time, with a special Frontier Members pre-sale starting on Wednesday, October 30th. Fans should act fast—given the demand for his previous tours, tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

Tyler, The Creator 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

​Presented by AEG Presents, Frontier Touring and MG Live

For more info, head to frontiertouring.com/tylerthecreator

Monday, August 18th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ (Licensed All Ages)

Friday, August 22nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (Licensed All Ages)

Saturday, August 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (Licensed All Ages)

Tuesday, August 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW (Licensed All Ages)

Wednesday, August 27th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW (Licensed All Ages)

Saturday, August 30th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD (Licensed All Ages)

Thursday, September 4th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA (Licensed All Ages)