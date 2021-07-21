Tyler, The Creator has donned the director’s hat again for a hilarious new ad for Converse starring Vince Staples, Henry Rollins and more.

We know Tyler, The Creator is a man of many talents. The man is often seen at the helm of his music videos, the latest being his offerings from his recent album Call Me If You Get Lost. Now, Tyler has expanded his oeuvre to include a hilarious new ad for Converse.

Written and directed by Tyler, the ad follows a meeting where members of ‘The Really Cool Converse Club’ are discussing whether they should kick Tim Meadows out for violating the rules. Bringing together the multifarious subcultures that Converse has conquered, the ad stars Vince Staples, Henry Rollins, Jasper Dolphin, former NBA members Bill Walton and Marques Johnson and more.

In a press release, Tyler spoke about wanting to converge the kind of people who wear Converse: “I instantly thought about the many pockets of people that wear Chucks – like skateboarders, soccer moms, kids down the street, guys in the neighborhood I grew up with – and I wanted to put them in one place, that was important to me. Everyone wears Chucks…including pirates.”

This isn’t the first time that Tyler has shown off his directing chops. In the run up to the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler dropped multiple short videos featuring snippets from the album tracks.

To introduce the album to the world, Tyler also put up multiple billboards featuring the title and a phone number. Upon dialing said number, fans could be treated to a conversation between Tyler and his mother.

More recently, he was also seen in the trailer for Jackass Forever along Post Malone, Tony Hawk, Shaquille O’Neal, Eric André and others.

Check out ‘The Really Cool Converse Club’, directed by Tyler, The Creator below: