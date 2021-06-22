Just a few days out from his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator has dropped a new track titled ‘WUSYANAME’.

We’re only a few days out from the release of Tyler, The Creator’s new album Call Me If You Get Lost, and the man in question is adding fuel to the fire of waiting with new music. The singer-songwriter just dropped a new track, titled ‘WUSYANAME’, along with a music video.

It is unclear whether the music video will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, ‘Lumberjack’, as it gets cut off abruptly at the two-minute mark, followed by the name of the album appearing on-screen. If precedence is followed, it would mean there is a longer track in the future. The visual treatment for both, certainly, is similar: just like ‘Lumberjack’, ‘WUSYANAME’ gets the old-timey, grainy treatment as Tyler tries to win over the object of his affections.

There’s also a throwback to Tyler’s track ‘Side Street’, as the woman he is pursuing here appears to be the same one featured in ‘Side Street’. Whether ‘WUSYANAME’ is a prequel and the two songs are linked is unclear.

Earlier this year, Tyler announced the release of Call Me If You Get Lost through multiple billboards sporting the title of the album alongside a phone number. When called, fans would be led to a recording of Tyler conversing with his mother. Shortly after, he dropped ‘Lumberjack’, which served as the formal announcement of the album.

Call Me If You Get Lost is the follow-up to Tyler, The Creator’s 2019 album, Igor, which won him his first Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category. The win, however, did not stop Tyler from pointing out the discrepancy in the nominations in the Urban album category.

“I am very grateful that what I made can be acknowledged in a world like this… but it sucks that whenever we – and I mean guys that look like me – do anything that’s genre-bending or anything they always put it in a rap or urban category. I don’t like that ‘urban’ word. It’s just a politically correct way to say the N-word, to me.” he said.

Check out ‘WUSYANAME’ by Tyler, The Creator: