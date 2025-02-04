Tyne-James Organ is hitting the road, and if you’ve ever found yourself scream-crying along to his tracks in your bedroom, this is your moment.

The indie-soul powerhouse has announced The Other Side tour, a national run in support of his upcoming second album, set to drop in May 2025.

It’s been three years since TJO’s debut Necessary Evil saw him rise to be one of Australia’s most compelling singer-songwriters. Since then, he’s taken his time crafting The Other Side, an album that promises to build on his knack for heartfelt, stadium-ready anthems.

With lead single “All On Me” already proving a fan favourite and the recent release of “One Way Ticket,” this tour will be the first time fans can experience the full emotional weight of his new material in a live setting.

If you’ve ever been to a Tyne-James Organ show, you already know what’s in store—a set that swings from euphoric highs to gut-wrenching lows, an audience screaming back every lyric, and at least one moment that makes you feel something deep in your soul.

xpect a mix of fresh cuts from The Other Side and fan-favourites like “Sunday Suit,” “Graceful,” and “Watch You Go,” all wrapped up in his signature high-energy, all-heart performance style.

With a lineup of venues that strike the perfect balance between intimacy and atmosphere, The Other Side tour is shaping up to be a must-see for anyone who’s ever felt something listening to a Tyne-James Organ track.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. AEDT, with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. AEDT.

For complete tour & ticket information visit tynejamesorgan.com or livenation.com.au.

Tyne-James Organ – The Other Side Tour Dates

Brisbane – The Triffid – Friday, May 23

Sydney – Factory Theatre – Saturday, May 24

Perth – The Rosemount – Friday, May 30

Melbourne – 170 Russell – Friday, June 6

Adelaide – Lion Arts Factory – Saturday, June 7