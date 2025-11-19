Type O Negative are preparing to release their first new live album in years, with drummer Johnny Kelly confirming the project is nearing completion.

As per Metal Injection, the gothic metal legends have secured a recording of a live performance and are currently finalising the release details with Nuclear Blast Records.

Kelly revealed the album’s progress during a recent interview, explaining that the band had obtained access to a particular show recording. “We were able to get our hands on a show,” Kelly stated. “I just got a mix of one of the songs, just two or three weeks ago, to approve it. It was mixed and mastered, and we were gonna put it out with one label, and now I believe we’re doing it with Nuclear Blast.”

The drummer indicated that while the mixing and mastering process has been completed for at least some tracks, the band are currently focused on visual elements. “Right now we’re going through the artwork and stuff like that, approving that kind of stuff,” Kelly explained, though he remained uncertain about the specific release timeline.

Guitarist Kenny Hickey corroborated these details during an appearance on Loaded Radio, telling the host that Type O Negative were “working on the artwork now” for the official full-length live album. Hickey described the project as being “in the mixing process” and expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming release, stating he was “excited” about it.

The live album represents the first major Type O Negative release since the death of frontman Peter Steele in 2010, which effectively ended the band’s active recording career. However, Kelly clarified that while discussions about a potential Peter Steele tribute show have emerged, such plans remain largely speculative rather than concrete.

“Honestly, I really don’t know, ’cause what’s happening now is people are starting to approach us, saying, ‘Hey, have you thought about doing something?’ or, ‘Now may be a good time to do this,’ or, ‘It’s been 15 years. It’s time. You guys should do something,'” Kelly explained.