U2 are relaunching their Official YouTube channel today, Friday September 18th, to give fans access to remastered music videos and never before seen footage.

The first release will be a remastered version of the music video for their single, ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’. The song was the second track on their album All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

“U2 has worked with some incredible filmmakers and directors over the years and it’s always been a lot of fun. Like a lot of people, I’m partial to a tumble down a YouTube rabbit hole…I hope you enjoy,” said the band’s lead guitarist, The Edge in a press release.

This relaunch kick starts the early 20th anniversary celebrations for U2’s 10th studio album and seven-time Grammy-winning record, All That You Can’t Leave Behind. The official date for it’s 20th anniversary is Friday, October 30th.

U2 joins Billy Idol, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Smokey Robinson, Tom Petty and more as YouTube Music and Universal Music Group work to remaster more iconic music videos. The joint venture began in June last year with the goal to enhance and restore historical music videos so that current and future generations can enjoy the highest quality visuals and audio.

“U2 has created some of the most legendary video content of all time throughout their career. We are stoked to be working with them on enhancing their video catalog so that U2 fans around the world can experience their art in the best possible quality, for generations to come,” said Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music in the release.

The release of the single ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’ will be at 12pm EST, meaning Australians will be able to access it from 2am, the morning of Saturday, September 19th.

Check out the count down for the first remastered music video on the official U2 YouTube channel: