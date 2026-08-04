UB40 are heading back Down Under in 2027, bringing British soul and R&B favourites Soul II Soul along for the ride.

Celebrating five decades together, the reggae legends will take their ‘Unstoppable’ Tour to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland in May.

The run will also coincide with the release of their forthcoming album, Unstoppable.

Formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s, UB40 have sold more than 100 million albums globally, landed more than 50 UK hit singles and released 11 UK Top 10 albums.

Their catalogue combines dance floor favourites with political and social commentary, helping introduce reggae to generations of listeners around the world.

Four of the band’s five remaining founding members — Robin Campbell, Norman Hassan, Earl Falconer and Jimmy Brown — continue to record and perform with UB40. The current 11-piece line-up is fronted by vocalist Matt Doyle, who joined the group five years ago.

The tour follows UB40’s sold-out 2024 Australian run in support of their Top Five album, UB45.

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“We are very excited to be coming back to Australia and New Zealand! This is the Unstoppable tour, because that’s exactly how we feel, after nearly 50 years of being a band. It is always special for us to reunite with so many fans and friends down under and it will be a great celebration with Soul II Soul supporting. Get your dancing shoes on and grab your bottle of red red wine, because we can’t help falling in love with Australia and NZ,” Robin Campbell said.

“We have never had more fun in our careers than we’ve had on this Unstoppable tour,” Jimmy Brown added. “The band sounds amazing, the set is full of surprises, fans will be singing and dancing all night long and we are playing better than we ever have in 50 years. I can’t wait to bring it to Australia and New Zealand, which has always been one of my favourite places to tour, because the fans are always up for a party.”

Grammy Award-winning group Soul II Soul, presently led by founder Jazzie B and vocalist Charlotte Kelly, will appear at every show. The group are best known for hits including “Back to Life” and “Keep On Movin”.

UB40 Australian and New Zealand Tour Dates

Pre-sale begins at 9am on Tuesday, August 11th.

General tickets on sale 9am on Thursday, August 13th.

Tickets and information: destroyalllines.com

Monday, May 17th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth

Wednesday, May 19th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday, May 20th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, May 22nd

TikTok Entertainment Centre (ICC), Sydney

Sunday, May 23rd

Riverstage, Brisbane

Wednesday, May 26th

Spark Arena, Auckland