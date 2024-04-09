English reggae legends UB40 have announced Australia and New Zealand shows as part of their 45th anniversary.

The group’s ‘Red Red Wine Tour’ kicks off at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on Tuesday October 8th before heading to Auckland to play at the Trusts Arena on Thursday October 10th.

UB40 will then head to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and conclude at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, October 20th (see full dates below).

The Australia pre-sale opens up on Friday, April 12th (sign up here) followed by the general public on-sale at 1pm (local time) on Wednesday, April 17th (sign up here).

The New Zealand pre-sale opens up on Monday, April 15th (sign up here) followed by the general public on-sale on Wednesday, April 17th at 1pm local time (here).

They’ll be joined on the tour by Grammy-nominated Swedish singer-songwriter Eagle-Eye Cherry, known for his hit song “Save Tonight”.

“We’re visiting some pretty exotic places on this world tour including Latin America, the Caribbean and the East, but we are always buzzing to come back to New Zealand, the welcome we get from the fans down there is special and we can’t wait to return with our new album UB45,” says founding member and guitarist Robin Campbell.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

UB45’s new album UB45, due out on Friday, April 19th, will feature brand new songs like “Forever True” and ‘Home” released last month, as well as re-recordings of some of the band’s most beloved hits.

As well as playing tracks from the new album, fans can also expect classic UB40 hits such as “Red Red Wine” and “Kingston Town” to be performed on tour.

UB40 2024 NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA TOUR

Australia pre-sale begins Friday, April 12th (1pm local time) here

Australia general tickets on sale Wednesday, April 17th (1pm local time) here

New Zealand pre-sale begins Monday, April 15 (12pm local time) here

New Zealand general tickets on sale Wednesday, April 17th (1pm local time) here

Tuesday, October 8th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Thursday, October 10th

Trusts Arena Auckland

Saturday, October 12th

Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

Sunday, October 13th

Eatons Hill (Outdoor), Brisbane

Wednesday, October 16th

Hordern Pavilion Sydney

Thursday, October 17th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, October 18th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday, October 20th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth