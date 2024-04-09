English reggae legends UB40 have announced Australia and New Zealand shows as part of their 45th anniversary.
The group’s ‘Red Red Wine Tour’ kicks off at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on Tuesday October 8th before heading to Auckland to play at the Trusts Arena on Thursday October 10th.
UB40 will then head to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and conclude at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, October 20th (see full dates below).
The Australia pre-sale opens up on Friday, April 12th (sign up here) followed by the general public on-sale at 1pm (local time) on Wednesday, April 17th (sign up here).
The New Zealand pre-sale opens up on Monday, April 15th (sign up here) followed by the general public on-sale on Wednesday, April 17th at 1pm local time (here).
They’ll be joined on the tour by Grammy-nominated Swedish singer-songwriter Eagle-Eye Cherry, known for his hit song “Save Tonight”.
“We’re visiting some pretty exotic places on this world tour including Latin America, the Caribbean and the East, but we are always buzzing to come back to New Zealand, the welcome we get from the fans down there is special and we can’t wait to return with our new album UB45,” says founding member and guitarist Robin Campbell.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
UB45’s new album UB45, due out on Friday, April 19th, will feature brand new songs like “Forever True” and ‘Home” released last month, as well as re-recordings of some of the band’s most beloved hits.
As well as playing tracks from the new album, fans can also expect classic UB40 hits such as “Red Red Wine” and “Kingston Town” to be performed on tour.
UB40 2024 NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA TOUR
Australia pre-sale begins Friday, April 12th (1pm local time) here
Australia general tickets on sale Wednesday, April 17th (1pm local time) here
New Zealand pre-sale begins Monday, April 15 (12pm local time) here
New Zealand general tickets on sale Wednesday, April 17th (1pm local time) here
Tuesday, October 8th
Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch
Thursday, October 10th
Trusts Arena Auckland
Saturday, October 12th
Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast
Sunday, October 13th
Eatons Hill (Outdoor), Brisbane
Wednesday, October 16th
Hordern Pavilion Sydney
Thursday, October 17th
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Friday, October 18th
AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday, October 20th
Red Hill Auditorium, Perth