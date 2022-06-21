Ali Campbell, one of the original founders of the U.K. reggae group UB40, has announced he’s bringing a nine-piece band to Australia this year.

Beginning in Hobart on September 28th, Campbell and co. will visit Sydney, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne, before finishing the tour at Bribie Island on October 8th. The band are also headlining the sold-out Promiseland on October 2nd in Gold Coast. Tickets for all shows (except Promiseland) go on sale from Wednesday, June 22nd at 9am local time via thehourgroup.com.

The tour is being done in support of Unprecedented, Campbell’s fifth album with his UB40 splinter group, which is set for release on Friday, June 24th. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s A Real Labour Of Love, which was the highest charting album of any version of UB40 since 1993’s Promises And Lies.

Unprecedented will be the final album released as UB40 featuring Ali and Astro, after the latter having passed away at the age of 64 last year. Astro played in the original UB40 lineup between 1979 and 2013, and then in Campbell’s spinoff group from 2014 until his death.

That’s why the upcoming tour is in memory of Astro. “This album is now more poignant and special than either of us could have imagined when we were recording it,” Campbell shared in a statement. “Astro heartbreakingly passed just two weeks after we’d finished the final mixes, so this is a way of keeping his memory alive.

I can’t wait to get back on stage and see all our wonderful Aussie fans, it’s been incredibly difficult performing without Astro by my side. Remembering Astro, let the music play on!”

As well as playing tracks from the new album, fans can also expect classic UB40 hits such as ‘Red, Red Wine’ and ‘Kingston Town’ to be performed on tour.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell 2022 Australian Tour

Presented by The Hour Group, Festco and Vandemonian Touring

Friday, September 30th

Hobart City Hall, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, October 1st

Star Events Centre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 2nd (SOLD OUT)

Promiseland Festival, Gold Coast, QLD

Wednesday, October 5h

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 8th

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island, QLD