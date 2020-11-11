Electronic producer Ukiyo is about to release his anticipated debut album and he’s given us an exclusive taster of what to expect.

It’s been a big few months for Ukiyo, the talented and prolific producer from Perth. After releasing a banger of a single, ‘Good Enough’, in May (and chatting to us all about it and himself for a Tone Deaf Get To Know feature), he followed that up with a second single ‘The Middle‘ which saw him team up with Panama to create a luscious slice of electronica.

Having released a third single ‘Make It Better‘ in October, we’re finally in the final stretch of what the producer has been building to all year – the release of his self-titled debut album.

Scheduled to come out on Friday, November 13th, the album will consist of 13 tracks that includes all three aforementioned singles, and will feature an all-star line up of talented artists including Panama, Maribelle, Janeva, Sammi Constantine and more

Ukiyo says his big debut is a celebration of the Australian music scene, saying: “I’ve always been completely in love with the Australian music scene, so I knew that in my unique position as a producer I wanted to showcase some of the incredible upcoming Australian artists when it came around to creating my album.”

“Everything from production, to features, mixing, mastering, artwork is all 100% Australian. I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out and I hope I can finally take people on the journey I’ve always wanted to through this music.”

And as an extra added bonus, he’s given us an exclusive sampler of what to expect from his debut album. If you loved his work before, you’re going to be very happy with what’s coming on Friday, November 13th.

Ukiyo LP track listing

1. ‘Stars’

2. ‘Equi’ (feat. Isla)

3. ‘Something Like This’ (feat. Feelds)

4. ‘Friends’ (feat. JANEVA)

5. ‘Good Enough’ (feat. Maribelle)

6. ‘With Me’

7. ‘The Middle’ (feat. Panama)

8. ‘Ryo’

9. ‘Runaway’ (feat. Sammi Constantine)

10. ‘Sputnik’

11. ‘Aqua Skies’

12. ‘Make It Better’ (feat. Bajillionaire & Brewer)

13. ‘Dimension’

Check out the exclusive sample of the self-titled debut album by Ukiyo: