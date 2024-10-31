ULTRA Worldwide has officially revealed the first wave of its 2025 lineup for ULTRA Australia and ULTRA Beach Gold Coast, and it’s already setting a high bar.

Following two consecutive sold-out years, ULTRA is making its way back to Australian shores with a colossal mix of globally acclaimed electronic artists, featuring festival favourites and fresh faces, set to bring their A-game to massive crowds.

On Friday, April 11th, ULTRA Beach Gold Coast will take over the picturesque Broadwater Parklands, turning the space into a vibrant, single-stage celebration of dance music.

Then, on Saturday, April 12th, ULTRA Australia will land in Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse for a larger, multi-stage experience, bringing the iconic festival vibe to life in the city. Both festivals will showcase sets from headliners like Martin Garrix, a superstar whose sets have earned him legions of fans worldwide, and Axwell, the Swedish House Mafia icon who continues to reign supreme on dance floors around the globe.

Joining them are hardstyle heavyweights Da Tweekaz and Sub Zero Project, both revered for their bass-heavy, adrenaline-fueled sets. Also making a big splash is Knock2, who will be performing in Australia for the very first time.

Meanwhile, ULTRA Australia is upping the ante with RESISTANCE, the festival’s dedicated techno and house stage, bringing in two absolute legends of the genre: the incomparable Carl Cox and Italian techno master Deborah De Luca. With Cox’s powerful soundscapes and De Luca’s edgy, melodic techno, RESISTANCE is primed to deliver a hypnotic and immersive experience.

The ULTRA Australia experience goes beyond music alone, offering an immersive day filled with interactive elements that amplify the festival vibe. Guests can unwind in shaded ‘chill out’ zones, sample cocktails from a wide selection of festival bars, and dive into gourmet bites from local food trucks, all while soaking in the visual artistry of ULTRA’s cutting-edge stage production and lighting.

Attendees will also be treated to performances by the iconic ULTRA Angels, adding a visual spectacle to the festival’s high-octane energy.

ULTRA Worldwide is known for taking its global festival experience to new heights, with a footprint across six continents. With its unique combination of electronic music superstars, massive production, and immersive elements, the festival has cultivated a dedicated fanbase across the world.

In 2024, ULTRA took things up a notch with sold-out events and record-breaking attendance in multiple countries, and the 2025 Australian edition is shaping up to be no exception.

Tickets are on sale now. Head to ultraaustralia.com for details.

ULTRA BEACH GOLD COAST 2025 – Phase 1 Lineup

Axwell

Da Tweekaz

Knock2

Martin Garrix

Sub Zero Project

ULTRA AUSTRALIA 2025 – Phase 1 Lineup