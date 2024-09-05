ULTRA Australia is set to make a huge comeback in 2025, with two major events scheduled for next April.

Following the massive success of this year’s festivals, both ULTRA Beach Gold Coast and ULTRA Australia in Melbourne will be returning. The world-renowned electronic music festival has become a staple in the Aussie EDM scene, and next year’s edition promises to be even bigger and better.

The 2025 festivities will kick off on Friday, April 11th, with ULTRA Beach Gold Coast taking place at Southport’s scenic Broadwater Parklands. The event, which debuted earlier this year, will feature a single stage packed with international chart-topping DJs and performers.

The action doesn’t stop there. The following day, Saturday, April 12th, ULTRA Australia returns to its Melbourne home at Flemington Racecourse for its sixth installment.

The two-day festival is known for bringing a multi-stage lineup of world-class electronic music talent, showcasing a wide variety of EDM sub-genres. ULTRA Australia 2024 saw huge names like Zedd, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and Carl Cox lighting up the stages, so expect more massive names to headline next year’s edition.

With two sold-out festivals in 2024, anticipation for 2025 is high, especially after the success of this year’s shows, which saw more than 40,000 attendees flock to both events.

Tickets are expected to go quickly, and early registration is now open at ultraaustralia.com. Fans can sign up for member ticket pre-sales starting on Wednesday, September 11th, before general admission tickets go live the following day on Thursday, September 12th.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The festival prides itself on providing an all-encompassing entertainment experience, complete with performances by the ULTRA Angels, a variety of local food trucks, shaded ‘chill out’ areas, and plenty of bars serving up cocktails.

With ULTRA Worldwide continuing to dominate the global festival circuit, fans in Australia are in for an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re catching the sun at ULTRA Beach Gold Coast or raving under the Melbourne sky, ULTRA’s return in 2025 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year.

For more details and to register for tickets, head to ultraaustralia.com.

ULTRA Australia 2025

Friday, April 11th

Broadwater Parklands – Southport/Gold Coast*

Saturday, April 12th

Flemington Racecourse – Naarm/Melbourne*