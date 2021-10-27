Oonce-oonce-oonce-oonce the celebrated Ultra Music Festival is set to return to Australia next year with a one-day event in Melbourne in March.

Ultra Music Festival will take over Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain gardens for a full-scale, multi-stage event spread across three separate areas.

The Main Stage will usher in the heavy-hitters of electronic music; the Resistance Stage will be a hub illuminating the rising names in the electronic underground; whilst local DJs will tear up the UMF Radio Stage.

Ultra Music Festival first launched in Miami, Florida in 1999 and has since become one of the leading global electronic music festivals, hosting events in Bali, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, Spain and more.

The 2020 edition of Ultra Australia saw performances from the likes of Zedd, Dj Snake, Eric Prydz, Markus Schulz, Cirez D and more. There’s no word yet as to the artist set to grace the 2022 bill, but if previously lineups are anything to go off, we’re all in for a real treat.

Tickets for Ultra Australia’s return to Melbourne on Saturday, 5th March 2022 will go on sale this Friday, 29th October at 2pm. Ultra Passport and Ticketek members will be able to snag pre-sale tickets from Thursday, 28th October at 2pm AEDT.

Ultra Music Festival

Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain Garden

March 5th 2022

For all details head to www.ultraaustralia.com