Umbro is bringing back the iconic Drill Top, celebrating its 30-year legacy in both football and music culture.

Nearly 30 years ago, the Umbro Drill Top became a symbol of both football and music culture. In April 1996, Liam Gallagher wore the top on stage at Maine Road during an Oasis gig, marking a pivotal moment in the crossover between these two worlds. At the time, performance wear and lifestyle fashion rarely intersected, but Gallagher’s unexpected choice played a role in shifting that dynamic, influencing future collaborations between sport and style.

Now, Umbro is reintroducing the iconic Drill Top, bringing it back for the first time in nearly three decades with a design that closely mirrors the original. Made from 100% cotton drill, the reissue features a relaxed, boxy fit, ribbed collar and cuffs, and contrast inserts at the V-neck and forearms. The original stacked Diamond embroidery and Pro Training patch are included, along with durable stitching and an adjustable hem for improved comfort and fit.

Helene Hope, Head of Global Brand Marketing at Umbro, shared the cultural impact of the original top: “The appearance of the Umbro Drill Top on the stage at Maine Road in 1996 was truly iconic. There aren’t many moments in time that can lay claim to shifting the culture of football in such a seismic way. That’s why, after almost 30 years, we’re so pleased to be able to bring the Drill Top back, faithfully recreating the original for fans of both football and music to enjoy once more.”

In addition to the reissued Drill Top, Umbro is launching a full collection, including Drill Pants, T-shirts, Shorts, and a Bucket Hat, all styled in the same distinctive colour scheme as the original. This reissue acknowledges the historical moment when music and football culture intersected, leaving a lasting cultural legacy.

Since 1924, Umbro has been a prominent name in football, known for its commitment to innovation, authenticity, and the seamless integration of sport and fashion.

For more, visit Umbro’s website.

