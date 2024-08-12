Two indie heavyweights, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Khruangbin, shared the stage at LA’s Hollywood Bowl for a weekend doubleheader, with the Portland-via-New Zealand band praising the Texas trio’s “fascinating” set.

Frontman Ruban Nielson tweeted, “khruangbin were really incredible last night. the show is really unlike any i’ve seen before. the youth orchestra was amazing and the lights were magical. that 3 musicians can hold that kind of crowd with barely any vocals is not just impressive, it’s fascinating.”

Khruangbin performed tracks from their new LP A LA SALA, while UMO likely pulled songs from their 2023 album, V.

Khruangbin are on our radar with their just-announced massive tour in Australia for 2025. The psych-funk trio will make the journey from the US for shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney in February and March of next year.

Khruangbin will be joined on the forthcoming tour by special guests Hermanos Gutiérrez. The acclaimed two-piece will be making their Australian debut on the upcoming tour, armed with songs from their new album, Sonido Cósmico.

The three shows are ones not to be missed, with Khruangbin widely hailed as one of the world’s best live acts. “They can play their asses off,” SPIN hailed, while The Age called the band “electrifying, soulful performers.”

The band’s fourth album, A LA SALA, released in April, was a top 40 hit in the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

“This domestic, stripped-down edition of Khruangbin has all the comforts of home, wherever in the world that may be,” Pitchfork wrote in a 7.1 review of A LA SALA.

“The trio return to their relaxed, mid-tempo origins with 12 tracks spanning sunkissed bliss to humid funk and ballads,” The Guardian praised in a four-star review.

Khruangbin will come to Australia after completing an extensive North American tour this year. They also have European and UK dates confirmed for November.

Khruangbin 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Hermanos Gutiérrez

General sale begins Wednesday, August 7th (9am AEST)

All shows licensed all ages

Tuesday, February 25th

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 26th (NEW SHOW)

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, March 2nd

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, March 5th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, March 6th (NEW SHOW)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au