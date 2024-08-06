Khruangbin have added new shows to their Australian tour to meet demand.

Khruangbin recently announced they’re coming to Australia for a massive tour in 2025. The psych-funk trio will make the journey from the US for shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney in February and March of next year.

And due to fans’ demand for tickets, new shows have been added at Melbourne’s MCA on Wednesday, February 26th, and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Thursday, March 6th (see full dates below).

Tickets to all shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 7th at 9am AEST.

Khruangbin will be joined on the forthcoming tour by special guests Hermanos Gutiérrez. The acclaimed two-piece will be making their Australian debut on the upcoming tour, armed with songs from their new album, Sonido Cósmico.

The three shows are ones not to be missed, with Khruangbin widely hailed as one of the world’s best live acts. “They can play their asses off,” SPIN hailed, while The Age called the band “electrifying, soulful performers.”

Khruangbin are touring in support of their first album in four years, A LA SALA. Released in April, the band’s fourth album was a top 40 hit in the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

This domestic, stripped-down edition of Khruangbin has all the comforts of home, wherever in the world that may be,” Pitchfork wrote in a 7.1 review of A LA SALA.

“The trio return to their relaxed, mid-tempo origins with 12 tracks spanning sunkissed bliss to humid funk and ballads,” The Guardian praised in a four-star review.

Khruangbin will come to Australia after completing an extensive North American tour this year. They also have European and UK dates confirmed for November.

Khruangbin 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Hermanos Gutiérrez

Frontier members pre-sale begins Monday, August 5th (9am AEST)

Penny Drop members pre-sale begins Monday, August 5th (9am AEST)

Khru Club members pre-sale begins Monday, August 5th (9am AEST)

General sale begins Wednesday, August 7th (9am AEST)

All shows licensed all ages

Tuesday, February 25th

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, February 26th (NEW SHOW)

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, March 2nd

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, March 5th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, March 6th (NEW SHOW)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au