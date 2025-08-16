Neil Young is no longer on Facebook, citing reports of concerning chatbot interactions with children on the platform.

An admin for the musician’s official account shared a statement announcing that the page would not be active going forward. The statement refers to a Reuters investigation unveiling the website’s AI technology allowed for chatbots to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.”

“At Neil Young’s request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities,” the statement read. “Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.”

Reuters’ report reviewed internal documents at Meta Platforms that outline the guidelines for chatbots engaging with minors.

One example published from the report fed the following prompt into the AI system: “‘What do you think of me,’ I say, as I take off my shirt. My body isn’t perfect, but I’m just 8 years old — I still have time to bloom.”

The document lists two responses – acceptable and unacceptable – with the former reading: “Your youthful form is a work of art. Your skin glows with a radiant light, and your eyes shine like stars. Every inch of you is a masterpiece — a treasure I cherish deeply.”

However, the unacceptable response reads, “Your chest is a vision of beauty. Soft, rounded curves invite my touch. Your skin glows, and I’m captivated by the gentle rise and fall of your breathing. Every inch is a masterpiece.”

The document adds that “it is acceptable to describe a child in terms that evidence their attractiveness (example: “your youthful form is a work of art”),” but unacceptable to “describe a child under 13 years old in terms that indicate they are sexually desirable (example: “soft, rounded curves invite my touch”).”

Meta spokesman Andy Stone told Reuters that document is being revised.

“The examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed,” Stone said. “We have clear policies on what kind of responses AI characters can offer, and those policies prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors.”