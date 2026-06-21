A US mayor has called for the cancellation of a Kanye West concert in their city.

As per Rolling Stone, San Antonio mayor Gina Ortiz Jones doesn’t want the controversial hip-hop superstar to play in the Texas city’s Alamodome on July 4th.

“I support canceling the @kanyewest concert,” Jones wrote on social media. “Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday.”

Jones’s comments follow Florida senator Rick Scott urging the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel Kanye’s upcoming concerts at Raymond James Stadium.

Kanye — now known as Ye — has seen his tour plagued with cancellations due to his history of antisemitic comments.

Most notably, England’s Wireless Festival cancelled its entire event this April after the country denied Kanye, who was due to headline the festival, his visa.

The rapper’s concert in Poland was cancelled shortly afterwards in connection to his antisemitic comments.

Back in January, Kanye took out a full page in the Wall Street Journal to apologise for years of antisemitic (and other controversial) comments. He linked his comments to his long history of mental health issues, which allegedly left him gravitating “toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he said in his apology.

Kanye’s tour has managed to dock in other parts of the world, with the rapper performing in the Netherlands, Georgia, and SoFi Stadium in California.

At the time of writing, he’s still scheduled to perform in Tampa Bay on June 26th and 28th as well as San Antonio on July 4th.