An LA court has rejected a civil harassment restraining order petition filed against Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor by a US photographer.

The petition was filed by photographer Jamie Nelson in December in the LA Superior Court. Nelson described herself as the creator and sole copyright holder of a photographic series of Taylor titled Champagne Problems, which was published in Vogue Portugal in July 2025. She said her work was used without permission after one of the images was shared publicly by a third party linked to Taylor, prompting her to issue cease-and-desist notices to all parties, including Taylor and Amyl and the Sniffers.

A civil action lawsuit from Taylor over the photographs followed, after Nelson allegedly sold a selection of them as “fine art prints” on her website. According to Taylor, no agreement existed authorising Nelson to sell copies.

“I am grateful that the court reviewed the evidence and provided the opportunity for the matter to be addressed on the record,” Nelson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“I am proud to have stood up for myself and for artists who may face similar situations, because independent artists should not feel powerless when confronted with conduct they believe is bullying or intimidating.”

The broader copyright issues between Nelson and Amyl’s camp will continue in federal court, currently set for March 19th, where it will consider an anti-SLAPP motion against Taylor (which aims “to prevent people from using courts, and potential threats of a lawsuit, to intimidate people who are exercising their First Amendment rights”) and motion for judgement on the pleadings.

“I will continue defending my work and pursuing my rights in the federal copyright case now pending before the court,” Nelson said.

“My hope is that this case encourages artists to assert their rights, document their work, and seek lawful remedies when necessary.”