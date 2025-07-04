Usher has cancelled his upcoming tour of Australia.

A message on Ticketek’s website states that “the promoter of USHER’s Australian tour regrets to advise that the scheduled shows to take place in November/ December, will no longer be proceeding.”

The message adds that “all tickets purchased (including refundable ticket purchases, if relevant) will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used. Customers do not need to take any action.”

“Customers who purchased tickets at a Ticketek Agency or using Ticketek Gift Vouchers, have been contacted to the email address of their Ticketek account to request additional information so we can process your refund. Customers should allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their account,” it concludes.

The R&B icon was due to perform multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney this November and December, marking his first headline tour on these shores in over a decade.

Demand was initially so high for Usher’s tour that new shows were added in both cities.

“I can’t wait to bring this tour to Australia, a place where I hope to retire in the future,” Usher said in a statement at the time. See you soon!”



Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

It’s far from the first time that Usher has reneged on shows.

Just one day after cancelling his tour opener, the “Confessions” singer postponed two shows in Atlanta last August. Usher cited recovery from an injury as the reason for pushing back those tour dates in his hometown, although it’s currently unclear as to why his Australian shows have fallen by the wayside.

Tone Deaf has reached out to Live Nation for comment.

Usher 2025 Australian Tour – CANCELLED

MELBOURNE – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, November 19th

Thursday, November 20th

Saturday, November 22nd

Sunday, November 23rd

Tuesday, November 25th (NEW SHOW)

Wednesday, November 26th (NEW SHOW)

SYDNEY – Qudos Bank Arena

Monday, December 1st

Tuesday, December 2nd

Thursday, December 4th

Friday, December 5th

Wednesday, December 10th (NEW SHOW)

Thursday, December 11th (NEW SHOW)