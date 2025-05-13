General public tickets aren’t even available yet, but Usher has locked in more dates for his upcoming tour of Australia.

Following news last week that the R&B icon will head down under this November and December for his first headline tour in over a decade, it’s now been confirmed that two new shows have been added to Sydney and Melbourne.

The new ‘Past Present Future’ tour dates include November 25th and 26th at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and December 10th and 11th at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Pre-sale tickets for the new shows go on sale on Wednesday, May 14th, before general public tickets are available from Friday, May 16th, at midday local time in Melbourne and 1pm local time in Sydney.

“I can’t wait to bring this tour to Australia, a place where I hope to retire in the future,” Usher said in a statement. See you soon!”



The show promises to be a sweeping celebration of Usher’s 30-year career, featuring fan-favourite anthems like “Yeah!”, “My Boo”, “U Got It Bad”, and “Love in This Club”, alongside fresh cuts from Coming Home, released last year.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The performances will be a natural extension of the energy Usher cultivated in Las Vegas between 2021 and 2023, where his 100-show residency across The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Park MGM was heralded as one of the most engaging and dynamic live experiences on the strip.

Usher 2025 Australian Tour

MELBOURNE – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, November 19th

Thursday, November 20th

Saturday, November 22nd

Sunday, November 23rd

Tuesday, November 25th (NEW SHOW)

Wednesday, November 26th (NEW SHOW)

SYDNEY – Qudos Bank Arena

Monday, December 1st

Tuesday, December 2nd

Thursday, December 4th

Friday, December 5th

Wednesday, December 10th (NEW SHOW)

Thursday, December 11th (NEW SHOW)

Tickets + VIP Info

Artist pre-sale begins May 12th

Melbourne: 11am AEST

Sydney: 12pm AEST

General on sale opens May 16th

Melbourne: 12pm AEST

Sydney: 1pm AEST

All tickets available via UsherWorld.com

VIP and travel packages including meet-and-greets, pre-show lounge access, and premium seating, are available via livenation.com.au/vipexperiences