During an episode of the (very good) Netflix series This Is Pop, T-Pain recalled a conversation he had with Usher in 2013, where Usher told the Florida musician he “really fucked up music for real singers” with his use of autotune.

“[Usher] was like, ‘I want to tell you something, man.’ [I said,] ‘What’s good?’ He sounded real concerned,” T-Pain recalled. “He was like, ‘Man, you kinda fucked up music.’ I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, ‘Nah, man, you really fucked up music for real singers.’”

T-Pain delved into the mental health repercussions Usher’s comments had on him, revealing that they were a catalyst for a four-year depression.

“Literally at that point, I couldn’t listen. Is he right? Did I fuck this up? Did I fuck up music? That is the very moment – and I don’t think I realized that for a long time – that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Following the episode of This Is Pop, T-Pain took to Twitter to emphasize that there was no bad blood between him and Usher. “I still love and respect Usher,” T-Pain wrote. “Telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man.

“Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said fuck [Usher] it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already going through.”

During a recent interview with Billboard, Usher weighed in on his conversation with T-Pain, acknowledging that he was “happy” T-Pain shared his story.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I’m happy that T-Pain said something — I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life,” Usher said.

“I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch the trailer for This Is Pop