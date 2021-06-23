T-Pain has jumped on social media to clear the air for anyone who thinks that he and Usher might be beefing.

What would they be beefing about? T-Pain recently opened up on a conversation between him and Usher from 2013 on a new episode of Netflix’s This Is Pop.

During the episode, T-Pain reflects on a conversation he had with Usher, where he basically accused him of changing the music industry for pop singers – in a bad way. As we all know, T-Pain played a huge role in seeing Auto-Tune infiltrate mainstream music in the 2010’s.

T-Pain recalled Usher saying, “I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music. Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.” To which T-Pain responded, “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.”

He then went on to say. “I don’t even think I realised this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Despite prefacing the recollection of his story by saying, “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher,” he’s taken to social media to ensure that everyone knows that they’re all good.

He tweeted, “I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*ck Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already goin through.”

Watch T-Pain in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘This Is Pop’ below: