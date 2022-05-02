If you thought that Megan Fox and MGK’s blood-drinking shenanigans were a bit too much, good news: vampires agree with you.
At this point, we’ve learned to take anything about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – and their very public romance – with a grain of salt. With Megan Fox confirming that the couple drink each other’s blood – literally, not figuratively – they have invited the ire of another sect of… people? Vampires.
Figureheads from vampire communities across the USA have urged the couple to be safe with their blood-drinking rituals.
“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” she said, before adding that it isn’t as wild or dangerous as it sounded.
“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it’. He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’” she said.
Love Pop?
Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Oh, by the way, have you heard about Megan’s engagement ring? Apparently, it has thorns that would hurt when Fox takes it off.
For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.