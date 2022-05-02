If you thought that Megan Fox and MGK’s blood-drinking shenanigans were a bit too much, good news: vampires agree with you.

At this point, we’ve learned to take anything about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – and their very public romance – with a grain of salt. With Megan Fox confirming that the couple drink each other’s blood – literally, not figuratively – they have invited the ire of another sect of… people? Vampires.

Figureheads from vampire communities across the USA have urged the couple to be safe with their blood-drinking rituals.

According to TMZ , Belfazaar Ashantison, co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), has urged Fox and Kelly to test for “potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses” – apparently, vampires are not immune from blood-related diseases.Founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball, Father Sebastiaan, objected to MGK’s willingness to cut himself with broken glass to draw blood. Sebastiaan also urged the two to approach medical professionals to make sure their blood was drawn sanitarily.