If you thought that Megan Fox and MGK’s blood-drinking shenanigans were a bit too much, good news: vampires agree with you.

At this point, we’ve learned to take anything about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – and their very public romance – with a grain of salt. With Megan Fox confirming that the couple drink each other’s blood – literally, not figuratively – they have invited the ire of another sect of… people? Vampires.

Figureheads from vampire communities across the USA have urged the couple to be safe with their blood-drinking rituals.

According to TMZ, Belfazaar Ashantison, co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), has urged Fox and Kelly to test for “potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses” – apparently, vampires are not immune from blood-related diseases.Founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball, Father Sebastiaan, objected to MGK’s willingness to cut himself with broken glass to draw blood. Sebastiaan also urged the two to approach medical professionals to make sure their blood was drawn sanitarily.

Ashantison also shared his own experiences with blood-drinking, emphasising that vampires do ‘extensive’ research for healthy blood donors. It took him ‘six months to get to know his blood donor and feel comfortable drinking their blood, and they still get tested every three months just to be sure.’Last week, in an interview with Glamour, Fox revealed that she and Fox drink each other’s blood.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” she said, before adding that it isn’t as wild or dangerous as it sounded.

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it’. He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’” she said.

Oh, by the way, have you heard about Megan’s engagement ring? Apparently, it has thorns that would hurt when Fox takes it off.

