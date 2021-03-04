Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Van Morrison is preparing to release brand new music from an upcoming double album.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the new work, entitled, Latest Record Project: Volume 1 was written and recorded by Morrison while in lockdown. It features a total of 28 songs, spanning across two discs.

Morrison said in a recent statement, “I’m getting away from the perceived same songs, same albums all the time. This guy’s done 500 songs, maybe more, so hello? Why do you keep promoting the same 10? I’m trying to get out of the box.”

Going off the artist’s tone and commentary on COVID-19, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that there are tracks with peculiar and yet also intriguing titles (like ‘Psychoanalysts’ Ball’ and ‘Why Are You On Facebook?’).

After all, he did refer to socially-distanced concerts as “pseudo-science” and even released music which protested the UK’s lockdown restrictions.

In a statement about the lockdown songs, Morrison said, “I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already… It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves,” he said.

Going by the new track-list, it doesn’t seem like any of Morrison’s lockdown songs have made the cut. He’s also released the first single from the record, the title track, ‘Latest Record Project’.

The track list for Latest Record Project below:

Disc one:

1. Latest Record Project

2. Where Have All The Rebels Gone?

3. Psychoanalysts’ Ball

4. No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

5. Tried to Do The Right Thing

6. The Long Con

7. Thank God for The Blues

8. Big Lie

9. A Few Bars Early

10. It Hurts Me Too

11. Only A Song

12. Diabolic Pressure

13. Deadbeat Saturday Night

14. Blue Funk

Disc two:

1. Double Agent

2. Double Bind

3. Love Should Come With A Warning

4. Breaking The Spell

5. Up County Down

6. Duper’s Delight

7. My Time After A While

8. He’s Not The Kingpin

9. Mistaken Identity

10. Stop Bitching, Do Something

11. Western Man

12. They Own The Media

13. Why Are You On Facebook?

14. Jealousy

Listen to ‘Latest Record Project’ by Van Morrison.