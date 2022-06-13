Australian singer and songwriter Vance Joy released his new album ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ this week and was scheduled to play at AFL’s Big Freeze game at the MCG today to celebrate.

Unfortunately, Vance Joy, real name James Gabriel Keogh was forced to pull out of performing at the MGC today after testing positive to Covid. “Gonna rest up but won’t be able to do some of the promotion for the new album that was planned this week. Lots of love,” he wrote on Instagram.

To coincide with the release of his album Vance Joy live-streamed a special release day performance from his sold-out show at the Budweiser Stage (15,000 capacity) in Toronto.

Speaking of his new album, Keogh explained that it was written mostly during the pandemic, and “fuelled by old friends, new memories and finding love in a not-so-hopeless place.”

“I’m always drawn to the idea of timelessness or that shared moment that takes you out of the chaos outside. If the world is crazy, you can retreat somewhere. It’s always hard to think of the right title but I think that sums up the album perfectly,” the musician said of ‘In Our Own Sweet Time.’

One track from the album, ‘Clarity’, was written remotely over Zoom with Joel Little after a Halloween party. As the title suggests, it’s about finally realising what matters most in life. Featuring inviting horns and infectious rhythm, Vance’s silky vocals cascade effortlessly over the pleasing indie pop production, reminiscent of the sunny songs of Beirut.

It’s very upbeat and poppy,” Vance says about the single. “Dan Wilson says if there is a song you might be a bit shy about because it feels poppy or makes you feel uncomfortable because it’s saying something really directly that’s probably the single. I got that feeling from ‘Clarity’. When we finished the song Joel said he could imagine the feel of the production – when he sent it back to me, with the full production, it just exploded.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ by Vance Joy is available now.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Watch Vance Joy Live from Toronto: