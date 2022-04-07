Acclaimed singer-songwriter Vance Joy has announced his new album, In Our Own Sweet Time, and also shared an upbeat new single.

Titled ‘Clarity’, the track was written remotely over Zoom with Joel Little after a Halloween party. As the title suggests, it’s about finally realising what matters most in life. Featuring inviting horns and infectious rhythm, Vance’s silky vocals cascade effortlessly over the pleasing indie pop production, reminiscent of the sunny songs of Beirut.

“It’s very upbeat and poppy,” Vance says about the single. “Dan Wilson says if there is a song you might be a bit shy about because it feels poppy or makes you feel uncomfortable because it’s saying something really directly that’s probably the single. I got that feeling from ‘Clarity’. When we finished the song Joel said he could imagine the feel of the production – when he sent it back to me, with the full production, it just exploded.”

Vance confirmed today that In Our Sweet Time, his third studio album, will be released on June 10th (it can be pre-ordered here). Mostly written during the pandemic, the record is concerned with the idea of creating a life – and a world – with someone special.

“I’m always drawn to the idea of timelessness or that shared moment that takes you out of the chaos outside. If the world is crazy, you can retreat somewhere. It’s always hard to think of the right title but I think that sums up the album perfectly,” Vance adds.

‘Clarity’ is one of the upcoming album’s 12 tracks, alongside last year’s ‘Missing Piece’ and recent single ‘Don’t Fade’. Currently preparing for a sold-out run of shows in the U.S. in May, Vance will return to his home country in September for The Long Way Home Tour.

To celebrate the announcement of In Our Own Sweet Time, Vance will be taking to Instagram Live tomorrow to discuss his new album. He’ll be live on Friday, April 8th, at 8am AEST (Thursday, April 7th, at 6pm ET).

Vance Joy’s ‘Clarity’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

