The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition is back for 2025.

This year’s comp offers over $80,000 in cash prizes and features its biggest, most diverse judging panel to date.

Now in its twelfth year, the globally recognised contest drew entries from more than 52 countries in 2024. All proceeds support Noro Music Therapy, which helps over 2,500 clients each week.

“Every song submitted to the Vanda & Young Competition becomes a lifeline for someone in need,” said Belinda Leonard, CEO of Noro Music Therapy. “When songwriters pour their hearts into their craft, they’re not just creating music – they’re creating healing. Thanks to this competition, we’re able to bring music therapy to 2,500 clients every week, from toddlers taking their first steps to centenarians sharing their final melodies.”

Since its inception in 2009, the competition has helped launch the careers of a wide range of artists including King Stingray, Budjerah, Genesis Owusu, Amy Shark, Ruel, and Thelma Plum. It’s also raised over $2 million to support Noro Music Therapy’s programs

The top prize for 2025 is $50,000, with $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third. An additional $5,000 will be awarded to an emerging Australasian songwriter, along with ten $1,000 prizes for promising new talent. Non-cash prizes include a Gibson White Les Paul Special Tribute guitar, a Neumann TLM 102 microphone, and Neumann NDH30 headphones.

For the first time, 70 judges from around the world, including representatives from ARIA, APRA AMCOS, ASCAP, YouTube, and more, will evaluate submissions anonymously.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Early Bird entries close on Monday, August 25th, offering a discounted three-for-two entry deal and the chance to win a Gibson guitar. Final entries close Monday, September 15th. Songs may be submitted in any language, genre, or production stage.

The competition is presented by Alberts and supported by APRA AMCOS, AMPAL, and additional sponsors.

For more information and to enter, visit globalsongcomp.com.